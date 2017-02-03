Reynoldsburg wouldn't be first area city to have YMCA run rec center
In fact, last year's most successful city-owned center in a Franklin County suburb, in Westerville, recouped just 77 percent of its operating expenses, according to data provided by city officials. That statistic is one of many reasons why Reynoldsburg asked the YMCA of Central Ohio to run its center in the event that voters approve an income-tax levy in May to build it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|18 min
|jonjedi
|60
|Obama's Botched Seal Raid
|18 min
|Let Freedom Ring
|19
|America Held Hostage Day 17
|34 min
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|12
|Docs Rate Docs: Best OBGYN Revealed | WBNS-10TV... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|thenose
|27
|Bernie Sanders and new house
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Donald Trump Is The Billy Jack Of Presidents
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|4
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|164
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC