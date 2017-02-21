New Albany could participate in lawsuit against SB 331
Senate Bill 331, set to take effect March 31, has been opposed by some cities and lawmakers as taking power away from local governments. New Albany is the latest community to oppose it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WV Amendment Would Make Bible Official State Book
|15 min
|Duke for Mayor
|9
|What is happening in Sweden?
|17 min
|Duke for Mayor
|95
|Maybe there IS an "ET" out there.....
|27 min
|every troll here ...
|7
|Lighthouses
|35 min
|BizzyBee
|5
|Pakistan
|43 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|6
|Kate Stienlie
|52 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|9
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|57 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|177
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC