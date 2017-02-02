Gregory J. Bell of Arizona earns Certified Groundwater Professional designation
Gregory J. Bell, PE, of Phoenix, Arizona, has earned the National Ground Water Association's Certified Groundwater Professional designation. With more than 30 years of experience in energy production, specializing in coalbed methane and unconventional natural gas development, Bell has had a career closely tied to groundwater resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Water Well Journal.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump backs down on promis to lower meds from b...
|4 min
|Propecia Causes I...
|8
|Why I support Donald Trump
|5 min
|You Are Fired
|86
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|15 min
|Duke for Mayor
|24
|America Held Hostage Day 14
|1 hr
|d pants
|16
|It's Blank History Month!
|1 hr
|free pizza 4U
|14
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|1 hr
|Male
|51
|Democrats are total jerks!
|1 hr
|Yuck
|38
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC