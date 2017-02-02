Gregory J. Bell of Arizona earns Cert...

Gregory J. Bell of Arizona earns Certified Groundwater Professional designation

Gregory J. Bell, PE, of Phoenix, Arizona, has earned the National Ground Water Association's Certified Groundwater Professional designation. With more than 30 years of experience in energy production, specializing in coalbed methane and unconventional natural gas development, Bell has had a career closely tied to groundwater resources.

