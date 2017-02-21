Firefighters discover man's body in Ohio creek
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Authorities say a man's body has been found in a creek near Columbus.The Columbus Dispatch reports that firefighters discovered the body around 3 p.m. Saturday in Westerville while returning to their station after a call.
