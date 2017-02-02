Debra Shiveley Welch's Novel Nominated for Global eBook Award
In a review for Circle of Time, the newest release by Debra Shiveley Welch, an award winning author, Readers' Favorite reviewer Lex Allen states, "Five stars are not enough for Debra Shiveley Welch's Circle of Time. An accident in the Bermuda Triangle throws Bridget Littleton through time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|20 min
|jonjedi
|93
|Fascist War on Americans and the 1st Amendment
|22 min
|BizzyBee
|3
|DNC Leaders Perez with Ellison unstoppable
|24 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|6
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|164
|3 men from India murdered in Kansas
|1 hr
|Tche
|11
|Donald Trump and the News
|1 hr
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|21
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|252
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC