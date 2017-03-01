Columbus man indicted for stolen cred...

Columbus man indicted for stolen credit cards

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted a Columbus man for 12 charges including forgery and receiving stolen property.Glen Allen Graves, 48, is charged with four counts of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies; one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; one count of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Such class and grace in the WH meeting.....N. O... 3 min Seriouslady 98
The Hog as_______________________________ !!!! 21 min 404 cult 1
katie johnson said Trump raped 13 year old 59 min Big Johnson 5
EASY Money! 1 hr YO MAMA 3
News Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o... 1 hr BizzyBee 12
Who is the Biggest Liar? 2 hr Reality Speaks 332
how to spot a paid liberal protester 2 hr okimar 3
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC