College News

Grand Valley State University Dean's ListMadison L. Barnes, Lewis Center.Grove City CollegeDean's ListOlivia Ebert, a junior Business Management major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean's List with High Distinction for the Fall 2016 semester.

