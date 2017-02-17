College News
Grand Valley State University Dean's ListMadison L. Barnes, Lewis Center.Grove City CollegeDean's ListOlivia Ebert, a junior Business Management major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean's List with High Distinction for the Fall 2016 semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAxpayers Paying for Trump's Elaborate Lifestyle
|18 min
|Reality Speaks
|9
|HB 58 - the cursive writing big step backward bill
|21 min
|They cannot kill ...
|102
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|23 min
|Reality Speaks
|172
|Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles
|25 min
|Reality Speaks
|116
|Fox News under Federal Investigation
|26 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|45
|Do all African-Americans know each other? Trum...
|29 min
|Reality Speaks
|21
|America Held Hostage Day 29
|33 min
|Reality Speaks
|18
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC