Body in canal

Police say there were no signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a canal on the Northeast Side Saturday but add that their investigation is continuing. A Westerville firefighter spotted the body of Christopher Smith in a canal in the area south of 5320 Westerville Road at approximately 2:52 p.m. and contacted police, Columbus homicide detectives said.

