Submeter companies tell PUCO they should be able to add fees
If Ohio regulators are going to oversee submeter companies, then those businesses want to retain their ability to add charges as they see fit. This is according to filings from two central Ohio submeter companies, Nationwide Energy Partners and American Power & Light, in an ongoing Public Utilities Commission of Ohio case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|35 min
|They cannot kill ...
|79
|Megabus no longer serving Columbus
|38 min
|They cannot kill ...
|12
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|1 hr
|404 not found
|293
|Fake Duke is High
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|9
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|70
|Obama's worst decision by far
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|94
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|3 hr
|404 not found
|86
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC