Ohio Progressives Voice Concerns of Upcoming Trump Presidency at State Demonstrations

The looming presidential inauguration of Donald Trump has sparked rallies and demonstrations around the country . In Ohio, progressive groups are starting their advocacy to save government programs such as Obamacare and Social Security.

