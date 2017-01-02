Livingston Theater site may be reborn...

Livingston Theater site may be reborn with senior housing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A rendering shows the Woda Group's concept for 45 apartments at the Livingston Theater site. The plan incorporates the theater's facade and lobby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's worst decision by far 5 min jonjedi 26
News Water line break north of Riverside Hospital ca... 16 min Duke for Mayor 2
News Megabus no longer serving Columbus 35 min They cannot kill ... 2
News Free tampons, pads to be offered at Columbus re... 36 min They cannot kill ... 2
Name Corrupt/Incompetent Democrats 45 min Duke for Mayor 16
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 47 min Duke for Mayor 111
ez money 55 min They cannot kill ... 2
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC