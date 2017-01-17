County residents to attend inauguration

County residents to attend inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Donald Trump will be sworn in as America's 45th president on Friday and Delaware County will be far from underrepresented for the celebrations and the protests.Ohio Wesleyan University will send about 30 students for the inauguration, said Dwayne Todd, vice president of student engagement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foretelling 42 min Knucklehead 7
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 46 min d pants 84
New DISPATCH Website 47 min 404 not found 1
Obama's worst decision by far 2 hr Male 106
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 305
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 2 hr Male 170
Extra Ink Pens 3 hr Good Riddance Jac... 1
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC