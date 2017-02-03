Council OKs grant app for food waste ...

Council OKs grant app for food waste collection

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Delaware City Council allowed Monday a grant application on behalf of a company to develop the market infrastructure for recycling food waste.City Council approved a resolution to sponsor Innovative Organics' grant application to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for up to $250,000.Innovative Organics was started by Ray Leard, Brock Reinhard ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... 1 min Duke for Mayor 7
Democrats To Lose Midterm Elections 2 min Duke for Mayor 1
Post Obama Day 15 5 min Duke for Mayor 1
Little boy learns about God 33 min BIZZY BEE 1
List The Obama Riots 1 hr Duke for Mayor 13
America Held Hostage Day 15 1 hr MarkJ- 14
Remember DNC and Bernie Torture? 1 hr Duke for Mayor 1
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC