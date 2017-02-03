Council OKs grant app for food waste collection
Delaware City Council allowed Monday a grant application on behalf of a company to develop the market infrastructure for recycling food waste.City Council approved a resolution to sponsor Innovative Organics' grant application to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for up to $250,000.Innovative Organics was started by Ray Leard, Brock Reinhard ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
