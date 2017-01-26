Church Listings
CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible.Bellpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Traditional Worship Service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School for everyone at 9:45 a.m. and Contemporary Worship ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican President cancels trip to Washington
|1 min
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|WomenÂ’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped, R...
|15 min
|BizzyBee
|2
|Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu...
|16 min
|BizzyBee
|3
|CAROL KING releasing song written in 1982
|18 min
|BizzyBee
|17
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|26 min
|jonjedi
|756
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|40 min
|jonjedi
|455
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|1 hr
|Reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC