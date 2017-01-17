Church Listings

Church Listings

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible.Bellpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Traditional Worship Service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School for everyone at 9:45 a.m. and Contemporary Worship ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump 38 min Oliver Cantterberry 21
Obama's worst decision by far 1 hr jonjedi 139
Oh Ghettosburg... 1 hr Mimzy 12
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 2 hr jonjedi 208
It's the smell of this dead forum. 2 hr Aunt Evvie 200
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 2 hr jonjedi 321
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 hr jonjedi 156
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC