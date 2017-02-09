Beneditti completes term as MODE president
Mid-Ohio Development Exchange had their 21st annual meeting at the Strongwater Columbus Meeting Facility earlier this week. Paul Benedetti, President/CEO of the Logan County Chamber & Economic Development completed his 2016 term as President of the Mid-Ohio Development Exchange .
