Beneditti completes term as MODE president

Mid-Ohio Development Exchange had their 21st annual meeting at the Strongwater Columbus Meeting Facility earlier this week. Paul Benedetti, President/CEO of the Logan County Chamber & Economic Development completed his 2016 term as President of the Mid-Ohio Development Exchange .

