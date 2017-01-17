Americans embraced record number of lip procedures in 2015

"We live in the age of the selfie, and because we see images of ourselves almost constantly on social media, we're much more aware of how our lips look," Dr. David Song, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said in a society news release. There were more than 27,400 lip implants performed in 2015 -- a 48 percent increase since 2000.

