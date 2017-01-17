2-year-old hits his free throws like he's Gordon Hayward
And so too was little Calvin, a 2-year-old boy out of Westerville, Ohio, who nails his free throws "like a boss," according to The Huffington Post. Calvin made headlines Wednesday after his mom posted a video of the toddler hitting shot after shot from his third-floor balcony to the basket that sits on the home's bottom floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump just isn't ready
|4 min
|Reality Speaks
|3
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|43 min
|Official
|80
|Make America Hate Again; Drain The Swamp
|48 min
|obama black grand...
|18
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|302
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|1 hr
|d pants
|167
|Obama's worst decision by far
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|98
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|79
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC