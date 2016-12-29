What's a dog to do? Parks close because of muddy mess
Up and down temperatures have made for poor conditions at several central Ohio dog parks, prompting officials to close them to visitors. Columbus Recreation and Parks closed Wheeler Dog Park this month, and Metro Parks this week announced that the Rocky Fork dog park in Westerville is off limits until further notice.
