Westerville Symphony Presents Songs of the Season, 12/11

Join your Westerville Symphony for a lively and rousing program of holiday-themed classical compositions and Yuletide favorites with sing-alongs sure to capture the mood of the season, Sunday, December 11 2016 at 5:00 PM. Note: Sounds of the Season will take place in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall , not Riley Auditorium where this event has been held in the past.

