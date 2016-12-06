Westerville Symphony Presents Songs of the Season, 12/11
Join your Westerville Symphony for a lively and rousing program of holiday-themed classical compositions and Yuletide favorites with sing-alongs sure to capture the mood of the season, Sunday, December 11 2016 at 5:00 PM. Note: Sounds of the Season will take place in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall , not Riley Auditorium where this event has been held in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|4 min
|Duke for Mayor
|29
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|8 min
|Duke for Mayor
|69
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|44 min
|Seriouslady
|14
|What took so long Obama?
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|4
|No place like home for child care
|1 hr
|Humm
|3
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|rowdy01
|31
|SIkhs allowed to wear turbans and grow beards o...
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC