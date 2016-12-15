Trump Ohio campaign head to lead RNC

Robert Paduchik, who headed Republican Donald Trump's successful campaign in Ohio, was named to a leadership post in the Republican National Committee on Wednesday. Mr. Paduchik, 50, of Westerville, Ohio, will serve as "deputy co-chair" with Deputy Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel until they replace Chairman Reince Priebus who will be President-elect Trump's chief of staff, and Co-Chairman Sharon Day, who is also expected to join the Trump administration.

