Trump Ohio campaign head to lead RNC
Robert Paduchik, who headed Republican Donald Trump's successful campaign in Ohio, was named to a leadership post in the Republican National Committee on Wednesday. Mr. Paduchik, 50, of Westerville, Ohio, will serve as "deputy co-chair" with Deputy Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel until they replace Chairman Reince Priebus who will be President-elect Trump's chief of staff, and Co-Chairman Sharon Day, who is also expected to join the Trump administration.
