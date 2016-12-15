Trump Ohio campaign head to lead RNC

Trump Ohio campaign head to lead RNC

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Toledo Blade

Robert Paduchik, who headed Republican Donald Trump's successful campaign in Ohio, was named to a leadership post in the Republican National Committee on Wednesday. Mr. Paduchik, 50, of Westerville, Ohio, will serve as "deputy co-chair" with Deputy Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel until they replace Chairman Reince Priebus who will be President-elect Trump's chief of staff, and Co-Chairman Sharon Day, who is also expected to join the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Browns avoid perfect season! 1 hr White Rabbit 3
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr White Rabbit 13
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr White Rabbit 9
Merry Christmas! 2 hr White Fangs 44
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 3 hr White Rabbit 6
News CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in e... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 4 hr PlaCeBo 54
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,245

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC