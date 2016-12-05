Study to determine if abatements work

Study to determine if abatements work

Monday Dec 5 Read more: This Week Community News

Using data from seven central Ohio cities, a Massachusetts agency will conduct a study to determine if tax abatements granted to businesses between 1995 and 2015 actually created economic growth or merely shifted the tax burden to others. Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo commissioned the study by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy even as the Ohio General Assembly is debating another property tax exemption for businesses.

