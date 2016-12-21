School teams gear up for counseling w...

School teams gear up for counseling when tragedy strikes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Morning Journal

The district deployed the teams 17 times last school year and several times again this year, The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday . Reasons for deploying the team include shootings, suicides, car crashes and cancer deaths, and can involve things that happened to both students and staff members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Browns avoid perfect season! 1 hr White Rabbit 3
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr White Rabbit 13
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr White Rabbit 9
Merry Christmas! 2 hr White Fangs 44
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 3 hr White Rabbit 6
News CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in e... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 4 hr PlaCeBo 54
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,249

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC