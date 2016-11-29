Justice Insider: Ex-Westerville teach...

Justice Insider: Ex-Westerville teacher faces more sex abuse charges over Upper Arlington tutoring

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Daniel E. Burris could spend life in prison if convicted of raping an Upper Arlington boy he was tutoring between 2011 and 2012. Daniel E. Burris could spend life in prison if convicted of raping an Upper Arlington boy he was tutoring between 2011 and 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Browns avoid perfect season! 1 hr White Rabbit 3
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr White Rabbit 13
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr White Rabbit 9
Merry Christmas! 2 hr White Fangs 44
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 3 hr White Rabbit 6
News CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in e... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 4 hr PlaCeBo 54
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC