US Navy recovers cannon to identify 200-year-old shipwreck
A cannon that rested in waters off Rhode Island's shore for two centuries has been raised. Now U.S. Navy archaeologists are hoping to confirm that the ship that sank at the site was a schooner commanded by a War of 1812 hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC