Smokin' Delicious Times at Sun BBQ Fest

A threat of rain didn't dampen the spirits at the Sun BBQ Fest, held June 3 and 4 at the Mohegan Sun. The scent of wood smoke and cooking meat wafted over the Festival while visitors enjoyed toe-tapping sounds of live music by bands like the Jay Dempsey Band, Will Evans and the 20Ride ZZ Top Tribute Band on Saturday.

