Rhode Island woman to stage breastfeeding protest at YMCA in Mystic

Mystic - A Hopkinton, R.I. woman, who is alleging in a lawsuit that the Ocean Community YMCA, her former employer, told her she could not breastfeed her daughter there in public, will stage a protest at the organization's Mystic branch on Sunday afternoon. Elizabeth Gooding, a part-time yoga teacher at the time, said she was told by YMCA staff on two occasions in February and March 2015 that she could not breastfeed her then one-year-old daughter, Lucy in public areas of the YMCA's Westerly branch.

