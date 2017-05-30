Rhode Island council to hear 60-acre ...

Rhode Island council to hear 60-acre solar panel proposal

53 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Rhode Island town council is set to consider a proposal for a 46,000 panel solar farm - the largest solar energy project proposed in the region. The Westerly Sun reports the Hopkinton Town Council is considering a proposal Monday for the 18-megawatt solar farm on a 60-acre panel in Ashaway.

