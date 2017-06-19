Officers conducting search warrant ru...

Officers conducting search warrant run into alligator

Police executing a search warrant at a Rhode Island business ran into an unexpected guest - a five-foot alligator named "Gucci." Officers had been executing a search-and-seizure warrant June 8 at Richmond smoke shop Pass the Glass when they discovered the animal on the second floor.

