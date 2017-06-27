Narragansett man convicted of stabbin...

Narragansett man convicted of stabbing at tribal powwow

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Rhode Island man has been convicted of stabbing a fellow member of the Narragansett tribe during the annual tribal powwow in 2014. The state attorney general's office says 28-year-old Troy Lake Simonds, of Westerly, was found guilty Wednesday after a six-day, jury-waived trial of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11) Jun '16 Shawn 76
News Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14) Mar '16 Sneaky Pete 6
Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15) Aug '15 mnicoel 1
Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06) Jan '15 Civility 3
san go (Dec '13) Sep '14 san go hanoi 4
News Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Concerned neighbor 1
See all Westerly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerly Forum Now

Westerly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Westerly, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC