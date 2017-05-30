Murals planned for downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck to be unveiled Thursday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Westerly _ The 15 mural designs that will be painted on buildings in downtown Westerly and Pawcatuck in September will be unveiled on Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 7 Canal St. The unveiling will give residents a chance to see the murals that will be painted by an army of 200 artists who call themselves the Walldogs during the New England Bricks and Murals Festival, slated for Sept 13 to 17. The painting of the approximately 300-square-foot murals, done in a vintage advertising style, is designed not only to showcase the culture and history of the region but to help beautify the downtown area and boost ongoing revitalization efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.