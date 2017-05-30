Murals planned for downtown Westerly-...

Murals planned for downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck to be unveiled Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Westerly _ The 15 mural designs that will be painted on buildings in downtown Westerly and Pawcatuck in September will be unveiled on Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 7 Canal St. The unveiling will give residents a chance to see the murals that will be painted by an army of 200 artists who call themselves the Walldogs during the New England Bricks and Murals Festival, slated for Sept 13 to 17. The painting of the approximately 300-square-foot murals, done in a vintage advertising style, is designed not only to showcase the culture and history of the region but to help beautify the downtown area and boost ongoing revitalization efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11) Jun '16 Shawn 76
News Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14) Mar '16 Sneaky Pete 6
Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15) Aug '15 mnicoel 1
Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06) Jan '15 Civility 3
san go (Dec '13) Sep '14 san go hanoi 4
News Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Concerned neighbor 1
See all Westerly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerly Forum Now

Westerly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Westerly, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC