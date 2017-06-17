Chorus of Westerly's Summer Pops to P...

Chorus of Westerly's Summer Pops to Premiere New Count of Monte Cristo Musical

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Chorus of Westerly in association with Bridget Dennin is proud to present selections from a new musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas ' epic masterpiece The Count of Monte Cristo. Written by award winning composer, John Tafone and rising journalist, Elena Tafone , the musical is slated to receive its premiere later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11) Jun '16 Shawn 76
News Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14) Mar '16 Sneaky Pete 6
Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15) Aug '15 mnicoel 1
Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06) Jan '15 Civility 3
san go (Dec '13) Sep '14 san go hanoi 4
News Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Concerned neighbor 1
See all Westerly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerly Forum Now

Westerly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Westerly, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC