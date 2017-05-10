YMCA says breastfeeding allowed in facility after mom sues

A Rhode Island YMCA being sued by a mother who says the agency wouldn't allow her to breastfeed in public says it had developed a policy allowing mothers to breastfeed in the facility in response to her complaint. The American Civil Liberties Union said Friday it filed a lawsuit against the Ocean Community YMCA for Elizabeth Gooding, a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member there.

