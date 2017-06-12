Watch Hill's Flying Horse Carousel.

Watch Hill's Flying Horse Carousel.

Thursday May 18 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Long Island Sound is Connecticut's largest playground, but if you occasionally yearn for walks on long stretches of white sand, the roar of ocean breakers or strolls along the main street of an old seaside resort, then you must discover Rhode Island's Watch Hill. It's easy to get to .

