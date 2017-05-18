Skimming device found on ATM, Westerl...

Skimming device found on ATM, Westerly Police searching for female suspect

Monday May 1 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WESTERLY, R.I. A female suspect is being sought after placing a skimming device and micro camera on an ATM machine inside of a Cumberland Farms in Westerly. The woman placed the devices on the ATM Thursday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Granite Street store.

