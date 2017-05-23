Rabid fox repeatedly attacks golfer at country club
Westerly, R.I. a Police say a rabid fox repeatedly attacked a golfer on his second hole at a Rhode Island country club. The Westerly Sun reports the fox came charging from the woods and bit the golfer's pant leg April 28 at the Winnapaug Country Club in Westerly.
