Police: Teen gave friends tattoos while at school
Westerly, R.I. a Rhode Island police have charged a 15-year-old high school girl they say gave homemade tattoos to two friends on school grounds. The Westerly Sun reports that the Westerly High student gave the two girls, ages 15 and 16, tattoos with a sewing needle tied to a frozen-pop stick Friday.
