Navy recovers cannon from wreck of USS Revenge off Watch Hill

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Westerly - A team of a dozen Navy divers on Wednesday raised a cannon from what is thought to be the 206-year-old wreck of the USS Revenge off Watch Hill. Buffum and Harger helped direct the divers this week to the location of the iron cannon which lay 15 feet below the surface of Watch Hill reef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.