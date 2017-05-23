Man uses golf club to defend himself against rabid fox in Westerly
Man uses golf club to defend himself against rabid fox in Wester - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather A Charlestown man killed a rabid fox with a golf club after he was attacked multiple times at the Winnapaug Golf Course in Westerly on Friday. John Cesana says the fox came out of nowhere.
