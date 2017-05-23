Judge: Company discriminated against ...

Judge: Company discriminated against medical marijuana user

A judge has ruled against a Rhode Island textile company accused of discriminating against a woman when she was denied an internship because she uses medical marijuana to treat migraine headaches. The Superior Court judge's decision released Tuesday found that the Westerly-based Darlington Fabrics Corp. had violated the state's Hawkins-Slater Medical Marijuana Act, which prevents discrimination against card-carrying medical marijuana users.

