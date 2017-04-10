Widow: $300 fine not enough for capta...

Widow: $300 fine not enough for captain in deadly boat crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The widow of a Connecticut man says $300 in fines is not harsh enough punishment for the captain convicted in the boat crash that killed her husband. The Westerly Sun reports that Peggy Krupinski wants the Coast Guard or the Justice Department to levy more severe penalties against New Jersey yacht captain Cooper Bacon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11) Jun '16 Shawn 76
News Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14) Mar '16 Sneaky Pete 6
Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15) Aug '15 mnicoel 1
Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06) Jan '15 Civility 3
san go (Dec '13) Sep '14 san go hanoi 4
News Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Concerned neighbor 1
See all Westerly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerly Forum Now

Westerly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Westerly, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC