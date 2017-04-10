Widow: $300 fine not enough for captain in deadly boat crash
The widow of a Connecticut man says $300 in fines is not harsh enough punishment for the captain convicted in the boat crash that killed her husband. The Westerly Sun reports that Peggy Krupinski wants the Coast Guard or the Justice Department to levy more severe penalties against New Jersey yacht captain Cooper Bacon.
