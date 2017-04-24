Westerly Education Center touted as public-private success story

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A submarine mock-up used for hands-on training, located in the shop area of the new Westerly Education Center in downtown Westerly, is seen Friday, April 28, 2017. Newly hired employees of General Dynamics/Electric Boat participate in six weeks of training classes in their respective fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.