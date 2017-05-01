Summer algae bloom blamed for 450,000 oyster deaths
The Westerly Sun reports the algae bloom known as rust tide cut into the state's largest aquaculture crop. Rust tide appears in Rhode Island waters every summer, but last year's bloom was particularly widespread.
