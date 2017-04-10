Police Logs

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Scott Laflamme, 50, of no certain address was charged Monday with third-degree assault on a pregnant woman, second-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening and interfering with a 911 call. Kristyn Sherwood, 34, of 401 W. Thames St., Norwich, was charged Monday with first-degree unlawful restraint and criminal liability for second-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.