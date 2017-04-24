Police logs - May 1

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Mateo Mantes-Muniz, 55, of 8 Maple Ave., Apt. 8, was charged Sunday with driving with a suspended license, improper use of a marker, registration or license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.