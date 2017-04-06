Photo Flash: Granite Theatre presents Taking Sides
With "Taking Sides" by Ron Harwood the Granite Theatre is stretching into even greater, more challenging contemporary works of theatre allowing the audience to enjoy the depth of artistic experience of great theatre and the breadth of skills of our performers. It's a riveting show guaranteed to remain the topic of conversation for all audiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC