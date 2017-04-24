Art by military members and their families is focus of upcoming Hygienic exhibition
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: An eagle medicine stick made by Bill Donehey, a member of the Mohegan Tribe who served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Donehey's work will be on display as part of an upcoming exhibit at the Hygienic that will feature artwork mostly from veterans and current service members.
