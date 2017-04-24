Art by military members and their fam...

Art by military members and their families is focus of upcoming Hygienic exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: An eagle medicine stick made by Bill Donehey, a member of the Mohegan Tribe who served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Donehey's work will be on display as part of an upcoming exhibit at the Hygienic that will feature artwork mostly from veterans and current service members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11) Jun '16 Shawn 76
News Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14) Mar '16 Sneaky Pete 6
Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15) Aug '15 mnicoel 1
Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06) Jan '15 Civility 3
san go (Dec '13) Sep '14 san go hanoi 4
News Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Concerned neighbor 1
See all Westerly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerly Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Washington County was issued at April 25 at 4:51AM EDT

Westerly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westerly, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC