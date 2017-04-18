ABC6 Honors: Director of Veteran Affa...

ABC6 Honors: Director of Veteran Affairs Kasim Yarn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Being out with Director of Veteran Affairs for Rhode Island Kasim Yarn is like being out with a celebrity, with people stopping him to say hello and shake his hand, and many times, thank him for his help. What may seem like a simple hello is actually much more for Director Yarn.

