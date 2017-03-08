Westerly Hospital offers youth mental health first aid training

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Westerly - Westerly Hospital, in partnership with the Washington County Coalition for Children, will offer a free, two-part certification training course on Youth Mental Health First Aid next month. Classes will meet from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 8 and 15 at the hospital's Henry J. Nardone Conference Center.

