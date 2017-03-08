Stop the murals, please
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: I find them overbearing, often oversized, a perversion of true public art and an affront to the underlying architectural design of the buildings they so grandly deface. They are also, to me, a signal of struggling or dying communities, meant to mask underlying problems like failing infrastructure or empty storefronts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC