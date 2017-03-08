Stop the murals, please

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: I find them overbearing, often oversized, a perversion of true public art and an affront to the underlying architectural design of the buildings they so grandly deface. They are also, to me, a signal of struggling or dying communities, meant to mask underlying problems like failing infrastructure or empty storefronts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.